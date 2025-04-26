Monaco drops points in Champions League race after drawing at Le Havre

PARIS — Monaco dropped points in the race to qualify directly for next season's Champions League after drawing 1-1 at Ligue 1 struggler Le Havre on Saturday.
Monaco moved above Marseille and into second place on goal difference, but direct rivals Nice and Strasbourg both won to move one point behind Monaco with three matches left.
Lyon could also move within one point of Monaco with a home win against Rennes in Saturday's late game.
The top three qualify automatically and the team finishing fourth enters qualifying. Marseille needs to beat mid-table Brest on Sunday to reclaim second spot.
Le Havre keeps fighting
The draw boosted Le Havre's chances of staying up after fellow relegation battler Saint-Etienne earlier lost at Strasbourg 3-1.
Le Havre was in 16th place and the relegation-promotion playoff spot, one point above Saint-Etienne.
Le Havre striker Ahmed Hassan headed in a good left-wing cross midway through the first half.