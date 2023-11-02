The 5-year-old girl who died in a rollover crash on a wintry day in northern Minnesota was on her way back home from a doctor's appointment and wearing her Halloween costume, said the child's mother, who was driving at the time.

Evian Redd, of Hoyt Lakes, Minn., said she lost control of her vehicle Tuesday afternoon on snowy and icy Vermilion Trail, before the car skidded off the road and rolled multiple times.

"Tragically, Isela lost her life instantly," Redd, 30, wrote in a posting on an online fundraising campaign that is raising money for the girl's funeral and other expenses related to the crash.

"On the day of Isela's untimely passing, she was dressed as a princess for Halloween," Redd wrote on Facebook. "But to me, she was a princess every day."

Redd said her 2-year-old daughter, Sesi, was also in the car when it crashed about 30 miles north of Duluth. She said they both came away with minor injuries.