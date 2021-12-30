COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man fatally shot his 16-year-old daughter in the family's Columbus home after he mistook her for an intruder, according to what the girl's mother told police.
The mother called 911 after the shooting around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and said the father had shot at someone he thought was breaking into the house after the security system was activated, authorities said.
In a recording of the 911 call, the father asks his daughter what she was doing, and both parents beg for the girl, Janae Hairston, to wake up.
The daughter was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said.
The shooting remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Politics
Biden in call to press Putin to de-escalate Ukraine crisis
Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will speak by phone on Thursday about the Russian troop buildup near Ukraine, a new round of leader-to-leader talks that come as the Kremlin has stepped up its calls for security guarantees and test fired hypersonic missiles to underscore its demands.
Business
Stocks trade higher, helped by travel, energy companies
Stocks were modestly higher Thursday, helped by a bit of good economic data on the jobs front. Trading was relatively quiet with many investors having closed out their positions for the year.
Sports
Lockout hurts Braves' chance to cash in on championship
World Series champions for the first time in 26 years, the Atlanta Braves were all set to cash in.
Nation
Illinois police seek 2 in killing of 1 cop, wounding of 2nd
Authorities were searching Thursday for two people believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of one police officer and wounding of another at a northern Illinois hotel.
Business
Live updates: Portugal shortens isolation time for COVID
Portuguese health authorities are shortening the mandatory isolation period for people infected with COVID-19 from 10 to seven days as long as they show no symptoms.