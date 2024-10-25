Nation

Mom and child jumped from a window to escape a Las Vegas fire that killed 2 children and 2 adults

Two adults and two children were found dead in the charred rubble of a house fire after a mother and another child jumped from a third-floor window to escape flames in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood, authorities said.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 25, 2024 at 7:49PM

LAS VEGAS — Two adults and two children were found dead in the charred rubble of a house fire after a mother and another child jumped from a third-floor window to escape flames in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood, authorities said.

The mother and child were taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with unspecified injuries while firefighters from several cities fought flames before dawn Thursday, said Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated, Steinbeck said, adding that neighbors told officials they heard an explosion during the blaze.

The first firefighters to arrive a little after 4 a.m. found "extremely heavy fire blasting out of every window'' on the second and third floors of the home, Steinbeck told reporters, and crews trying to enter the front door had to retreat due to heat and flames. The roof, third and second floors later collapsed.

The names of the dead and injured were not immediately disclosed.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Nation

Biden visits Indian Country and apologizes for the 'sin' of a 150-year boarding school policy

card image

President Joe Biden on Friday formally apologized to Native Americans for the ''sin'' of a government-run boarding school system that for decades forcibly separated children from their parents, calling it a ''blot on American history'' in his first presidential visit to Indian Country.

Nation

The Latest: Trump sits down with Joe Rogan, Harris to rally with Beyoncé

Nation

Phil Lesh, founding member of Grateful Dead and influential bassist, dies at 84

FILE - This May 9, 2009 file photo bassist Phil Lesh performs with The Dead, performs at the Forum in the Inglewood section of Los Angeles. Lesh says he has been diagnosed with bladder cancer and is being treated in Arizona. The 75-year-old bassist announced his illness Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, on the Facebook page of his San Rafael restaurant and concert hall, Terrapin Crossroads. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)