girls' nordic skiiing molly moening

When Molly Moening crossed the finish line to win the Nordic skiing state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik in early February, she was undeniably excited. But what the St. Paul Highland Park sophomore looks back at more fondly is what is meant for her team.

Moening’s finish helped propel the girls’ team to its first Nordic state title.

“It was a huge deal for all of us and something that was truly incredible for all of us,” Moening said of the state title. “The way I look at it, me winning the race helped us win the team title.”

After St. Paul Highland Park finished second behind Armstrong in 2019, winning the state title had been on team members’ minds ever since.

“We’ve been working through that for two years,” Moening said. “Immediately after the state meet last year, we had our eyes set on winning it this year.”

St. Paul Highland Park senior Molly Moening. Submitted photo

Moening overcame a 12-second disadvantage in the final leg of the state meet, passing close friend Libby Tuttle of Stillwater during the steep incline portion of the race before descending down the hill unaccompanied for the victory.

Coacwhed by her father Brad Moening, Molly is the last of three children to come through the program but is the only one to win an individual state title.

PAUL HODOWANIC