Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim will conclude his collegiate career in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday. Here five key moments he's had with the Gophers:

Nov. 24, 2018: Besting a Badgers star

As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Ibrahim helps the Gophers end Wisconsin's 14-year hold on Paul Bunyan's Axe by rushing 26 times for 121 yards and a touchdown in a 37-15 rout of the Badgers. Ibrahim outrushes Badgers standout Jonathan Taylor by a yard.

Dec. 26, 2018: Breakout in a bowl game

Ibrahim rushes 31 times for 224 yards and two TDs, earning MVP honors in the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl as the Gophers beat Georgia Tech 34-10. In the second half, Ibrahim carries 12 times for 121 yards, including runs of 57 and 33 yards.

Jan. 1, 2020: Ending Auburn's Outback Bowl hopes

Ibrahim rushes 20 times for 140 yards and a TD, including six rushes for 33 yards and a pair of first downs as the Gophers drain the final 8:38 off the clock during a 31-24 win over Auburn.

Sept. 2, 2021: Big game ends abruptly vs. Buckeyes

Ibrahim rushes 30 times for 163 yards and two TDs as the Gophers go toe-to-toe against Big Ten power Ohio State in the opener at Huntington Bank Stadium. On his 30th carry, however, Ibrahim ruptures his left Achilles' tendon, ending his season.

Nov. 19, 2020: A career high, but a sour finish

Ibrahim puts together a career game, rushing 39 times for 263 yards and a TD, but the Gophers fall 13-10 to Iowa. With the score tied 10-10 in the fourth quarter, Ibrahim carries 14 times 69 yards on a 16-play march as the Gophers reach the Hawkeyes 13-yard line. Instead, Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell forces a fumble by Ibrahim, and the Hawkeyes recover with 5:07 to play.