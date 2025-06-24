Mogilny finally gets the call as the Hockey Hall of Fame elects him as part of the class of 2025

Alexander Mogilny's long wait for the Hockey Hall of Fame is over, as the high-scoring Russian winger was selected Tuesday as part of the eight-member class of 2025.
Mogilny was joined by fellow former NHL players Joe Thornton, Zdeno Chara and Duncan Keith as well as women's hockey stars Brianna Decker and Jennifer Botterill. Mogilny had been eligible for election 16 previous years going back to 2009, passed over time after time until getting in on the 17th chance.
Keith grew up watching Mogilny play for the Vancouver Canucks and marveled at how fast he was.
''I was sitting up in the nosebleed sections and he stood out just with his speed and skill,'' Keith said. ''I can remember it very clearly just how good he was in person. You see it on TV, but it was another level being able to witness that in person. It's a huge honor to be inducted with everybody, and Alex is one of those guys. I think he's probably happy that he's inducted now, finally, and it's especially a cool honor to go in with him.''
Ron Francis, chairman of the 18-person selection committee for the first time, in announcing Mogilny's inclusion mentioned that Mogilny is one of just 30 players in the Triple Gold Club for winning the Stanley Cup and gold at the Olympics and world championships. Mogilny also led the league in goals in 1992-93 with a total of 76 that is tied for the fifth most in a single season.
Outgoing Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald said Mogilny picked up when he finally got the call this time in the middle of the night in Russia.
''He actually answered the phone,'' McDonald said. ''Talk about a Hall of famer. That's a Hall of Famer answering the phone at 3 o'clock in the morning.''
Keith, Thornton and Chara all got in in their first year of eligibility. Carey Price and Ryan Getzlaf were among the first-timers who did not get elected.