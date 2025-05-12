Wires

Modi says India won't tolerate Pakistan's 'nuclear blackmail' and any future response will be on New Delhi's terms

May 12, 2025 at 3:16PM

NEW DELHI — Modi says India won't tolerate Pakistan's 'nuclear blackmail' and any future response will be on New Delhi's terms.

Israeli military says American-Israeli hostage released in the Gaza Strip is with the Red Cross

Hamas says it has released Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander. Israel has not confirmed the release.

Trump sets 30-day deadline for pharmaceutical companies to lower US drug prices in executive order