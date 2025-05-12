NEW DELHI — Modi says India won't tolerate Pakistan's 'nuclear blackmail' and any future response will be on New Delhi's terms.
Modi says India won't tolerate Pakistan's 'nuclear blackmail' and any future response will be on New Delhi's terms
Modi says India won't tolerate Pakistan's 'nuclear blackmail' and any future response will be on New Delhi's terms.
The Associated Press
May 12, 2025 at 3:16PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Israeli military says American-Israeli hostage released in the Gaza Strip is with the Red Cross
Israeli military says American-Israeli hostage released in the Gaza Strip is with the Red Cross.