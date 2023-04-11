Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Moderna, Inc., down $4.90 to $155.25.

The COVID-19 vaccine developer said its potential flu vaccine needs more study in a late-stage clinical trial.

CarMax, Inc., up $6.35 to $72.21.

The used car dealer more than doubled Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit targets and reaffirmed its long-term outlook.

Albertsons Cos., Inc., down 34 cents to $20.87.

The Idaho-based owner of Safeway, Vons and other grocery chains said its margins shrank in the fourth quarter.

TSR, Inc., down 90 cents to $7.86.

The technology consultancy reported lower sales in its fiscal third quarter.

Newcrest Mining Ltd., up $1.23 to $19.92.

American gold miner Newmont raised its offer to buy its Australian rival.

Credit Suisse Group AG, up 3 cents to 90 cents.

Switzerland's parliament opened a special session to scrutinize the state-imposed takeover of Credit Suisse by rival UBS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., up $22.50 to $1,714.06.

The California-based chain of over 3,000 restaurants unveiled a new all-electric restaurant design.

Coinbase Global, Inc., up $4.06 to $70.19.

The cryptocurrency trading platform benefited from a jump in the price of bitcoin.