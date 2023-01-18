Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Moderna Inc., up $6.33 to $197.02.

The drugmaker gave investors an encouraging update on a potential vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc., down $9.78 to $152.07.

The bank's fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp., down 88 cents to $9.36.

The sporting goods retailer warned investors that inflation sapped its fourth-quarter revenue.

Microsoft Corp., down $4.54 to $235.81.

The technology giant is cutting 10,000 workers, or almost 5% of its workforce.

Charles Schwab Corp., down $2.11 to $81.38.

The financial services company reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Hess Corp., down 89 cents to $150.76.

Energy stocks slipped along with falling oil prices.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 23 cents to $43.92.

The copper miner was weighed down by falling prices for the base metal.

Progress Software Corp., down $1.71 to $51.79.

The software company's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.