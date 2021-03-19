BISRI VALLEY, LEBANON – On a remote cliff about 20 miles south of Beirut, Imad Beainy looked over the wild meadows of the Bisri Valley.

Hewed between two mountain ranges, the valley extends some 6 miles along a tributary of the Awali river. In the distance, he glimpsed the sun shining off the cream-colored tiles of the 300-year-old Mar Moussa church. Closer to the cliff, sprinkled around a 15th-century Mamluk-Ottoman bridge and the ruins of a Roman temple, lay some 50 other archaeological sites.

Beainy, 51, spoke of them as if they were his own; that this land was not just a home but a way of life. Yet for the last seven years, the valley and its history have been in jeopardy.

Bisri is to be the site of Lebanon's second-largest dam, a proposed megaproject to bring water to Beirut's ever-ballooning neighborhoods. The pressure of such growth underscores an existential threat to the region as governments already on the brink contend with a future in which they can no longer support some of the world's fastest-growing populations.

Water scarcity, climate change and erratic weather systems are likely to further imperil stability across the Middle East. The World Bank predicts the Middle East will become the most economically damaged place on Earth due to climate-related water scarcity.

For Lebanon, Bisri would be the price for limiting those dangers. The valley would vanish: 7 million square yards of agricultural fields, forests and wild lands; and the livelihood of farm owners, workers and the 36,000 people in adjacent villages would be submerged under more than 160 million cubic yards of water.

Imad Beainy, at his cliff-side enclave, has drawn supporters as a talismanic figure, a true son of Bisri.

At first glance, Lebanon doesn't appear like a land with water problems. Sea on one side, snow-blanched mountains on the other. The perennial brag here is that you can ski and swim on the same day.

The reality is grimmer: Lebanon stores only 6% of fresh water in reservoirs and most natural water sources are bacterially contaminated, said the government's Capital Investment Program.

The Bisri dam was supposed to solve that. It was proposed in 1953 by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation; the World Bank approved an updated version in 2014, giving a $474 million loan.

Overseeing the project was the Council for Development and Reconstruction, or CDR, an uber-state agency that issues the bulk of Lebanon's public tenders. CDR, critics say, disburses funding for public projects to enrich Lebanon's sectarian leaders. A recent analysis by the Lebanese Center for Policy Studies found that two-thirds of the council's contracts were granted to 10 politically connected companies.

The dam's construction would fall to Khoury Contracting, a company whose owner is close to the Christian party of President Michel Aoun and his son-in-law, Gebran Bassil. A firm owned by the brother of Lebanon's Internal Security Force got the contract for Bisri's sand, activists assert. Everyone down to the security guards was picked under the sectarian horse-trading formula.

Despite those powerful forces, resistance took hold. Landowners said they hadn't been compensated fairly. Farmers were angered they would lose their livelihood.

Activist Amani Beainy (no relation to Imad) started a Facebook page in 2015 highlighting opposition to the dam, which attracted environmental activist Roland Nassour. He and other activists challenged the World Bank's viability studies. Engineers said the prospective dam's site was built on a seismic fault. One environmentalist estimated that 150,000 to 500,000 trees would be cut down. Another expert said the Awali river did not have enough flow and that climate change would degrade it further. Besides, before reaching Beirut, the water would pass through another reservoir that was contaminated.

The political winds shifted and those behind the dam recalculated. The bank also buckled. But the project remains on the government's books.

In the meantime, the World Bank predicts the project's cancellation means no reliable access to clean water for more than 1.6 million people.