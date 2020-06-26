Mixed design elements in this stylish kitchen and eating nook make it the heart of the home. Design feels fresh when pulling unexpected materials together, like the black brushed stainless cabinets, terrazzo countertop, wood tones and patterned wall coverings.

Creating scale with the large light fixture provides a focal point. The black-and-white motif lends contrast, while layering in the pink tone adds warmth. To stay on budget, spend high on key elements and those that are expensive to change, like cabinetry, flooring, lighting and countertops. Let your personality shine with unique pieces such as the vintage rug and handmade vase.

.

Satin brass 6-inch cabinet pulls, schaubandcompany.com; Galera terrazzo countertop, satin brushed black aluminum, wilsonart.com; large ceramic vase, $65, small salmon vase, $34, blakeantiques.com; Feathers wallcovering, fschumacher.com; Under the Bell pendant light, $735, lumens.com; vintage Japanese woodblock Kaoru Kawano Small Birds, $450, studiobstyle.com; Cambray upholstered dining chairs, $144 each, wayfair.com; pedestal table, $50, craigslist.com; vintage runner, legacylooms.com.