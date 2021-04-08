ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A moderate earthquake Thursday was widely felt throughout the central portion of Alaska, including the state's largest city, nearly 200 miles (322 kilometers) away from the epicenter.
The Alaska Earthquake Center says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.7, and was located at a depth of about 48 miles (78 kilometers).
The quake, which was recorded at 9:10 a.m. AKDT, was centered about 25 miles (41 kilometers) southeast of Denali National Park and Preserve. The park entrance is about 240 miles north of Anchorage.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The National Tsunami Warning Center says a tsunami was not expected.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Deputy loses eye after shootout outside Salt Lake jail
One of two sheriff's deputies wounded in a shootout outside the Salt Lake City area's jail lost his eye but the other has been released from the hospital, officials said Sunday. The suspect died.
Nation
Nevada GOP censures elections official who defended results
Nevada's Republican Party voted to censure the secretary of state, accusing her of failing to fully investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election. She says there was no widespread fraud and that her own party is attacking her for refusing to "put my thumb on the scale of democracy."
Nation
Alabama senators want Confederate tax to fund Black history
Two Alabama state senators say they want to divert part of a statewide property tax tied to the legacy of the Confederacy to preserve and promote Black history in the state.
Business
Minnesota companies weigh in among those supporting voting rights
Moves come after states passed or introduced laws restricting ballot access.
Nation
Man charged with murder in Missouri convenience store attack
A 28-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of one person and the wounding of three more at a convenience store in a small southern Missouri town.