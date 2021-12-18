ROME — A moderate earthquake rattled Italy's financial capital of Milan on Saturday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Italy's Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology said the quake had a preliminary magnitude between 4.3 and 4.8. It struck at 11:34 a.m. (1034 GMT; 5:34 a.m. EST) in the province of Bergamo.
Italy's fire department tweeted that "at the moment no reports of damage or requests for rescue" had arrived in its operations center.
