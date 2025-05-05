Mobley, Hunter and Garland are questionable for Cavaliers going into Tuesday's Game 2 vs. Pacers

What to Know: Cleveland will need to do a better job both shooting and defending 3-pointers. The Cavaliers were 9 of 38 from beyond the arc, only the fourth time this season they shot under 25%, and were 5 of 20 with open shots at the basket. Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points, but was 1 of 11 from long distance. Indiana was 19 of 36, including 11 of 19 on open looks. Andrew Nembhard had 23 points, including five 3-pointers. He is 12 of 19 from beyond the arc in his last three playoff games. The Pacers are trying to go up 2-0 on the road for the first time since a 1994 first-round series against Orlando. Cleveland hasn't dropped its first two at home in the playoffs since 1996 in the first round against the Knicks.