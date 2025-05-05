Mobley, Hunter and Garland are questionable for Cavaliers going into Tuesday's Game 2 vs. Pacers

Kenny Atkinson's biggest concern going into Cleveland's Eastern Conference semifinal series against Indiana was trying to match up against the Pacers' quick-tempo offense.
Compounding matters for Atkinson is that the Cavaliers might have to go into Tuesday's Game 2 short-handed.
Forwards Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter have joined Darius Garland among those who questionable when the top-seeded Cavaliers try to even the series at home.
Mobley and Hunter were both injured in a 26-second span in the fourth quarter of what was a close game before Indiana took control and pulled away for a 121-112 victory on Sunday night.
Mobley sprained his left ankle when he was boxed out by Indiana's Myles Turner and didn't have room to land after his turnaround hook shot went in to put the Cavs up 99-98 with 8:10 remaining.
On Cleveland's ensuing possession, Hunter dislocated the thumb on his shooting hand after Bennedict Mathurin blocked his running dunk attempt. Hunter landed hard on his right hand out of bounds after the shot was blocked. The Cavs lost the replay review when Mathurin's block was considered clean.
Atkinson said he did not consider the plays to be dirty, but thought they passed a line of physicality and became excessive. He's also hoping this doesn't become a theme throughout the series.
''I don't think this is on Indiana. But the fact of the matter, I think that's on the referees,'' Atkinson said after practice on Monday. "Maybe they were missed calls or maybe I'm misinterpreting the rules, but I have a problem when we got two of our best players doubtful for tomorrow's game. It's hard for me to get my head around that. And there were no calls on either one.