Wolves
Timberwolves come up short at Milwaukee, lose 123-114 for winless road trip
It was Giannis Antetokounmpo's turn to go off against the Wolves, as he became the first player since Moses Malone with back-to-back games of at least 40 points and 20 rebounds.
Coronavirus
Largest state-run COVID vaccine site closes at Mall of America
One in every 50 vaccines in Minnesota were administered at the MOA site, which operated for nearly two years. That's more than 236,000 doses.
Wolves
Pistons to face Wolves without 2021 No. 1 pick Cunningham
Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is headed for season-ending surgery as both teams play the second of a back-to-back.
High Schools
Minnesota high school wrestlers stand out in Rumble on the Red
Among individual champs was New Prague's Joey Novak, who defeated Waconia three-time state champ Max McEnelly.