Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MNsure, the state's health insurance exchange, said nearly 130,000 Minnesotans signed up for comprehensive health care coverage for 2023 during its open enrollment period.

"MNsure's tenth open enrollment period was a great success for the organization and the Minnesotans we serve. We helped nearly 60% of enrollees access financial help that will lower their health care costs by an average $6,220," said Nate Clark, CEO of MNsure, in a statement.

A total of 129,537 enrollees signed up for private health care plans. Another 29,100 people signed up through MNsure for the state's public programs, MinnesotaCare and Medical Assistance.

Dental plan signups drew 29,745 enrollees.

Depending on income level, many MNsure enrollees have access to financial help through the program. This year, 57% of MNsure enrollees will save money with premium tax credits.

MNsure is the state's health care exchange created under the Affordable Care Act. It's most commonly a resource for people who are self-employed or don't receive health coverage through an employer.

Blue Plus, HealthPartners, Medica and UCare all offer primary health plans through MNsure.

A fifth company — Madison, Wis.-based Quartz — offers health insurance in five Minnesota counties: Fillmore, Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona.

In September, the Minnesota Department of Commerce announced modest premium increases for coverage this year.

MNsure posted a record year for sign-ups last year, with more than 134,000 enrollees for 2022.

MNsure's open enrollment period ran from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15.

Audited financials for MNsure's fiscal 2021 showed revenue of $60 million and expenses of $56.7 million for the program. About 50% of MNsure's revenue comes from state taxes.

Last week, Clark announced his plan to retire March 15. Libby Caulum, MNsure's senior director of public affairs, was named acting CEO.