The Minnesota Department of Transportation is removing the pavement from a 4-mile segment of Hwy. 74 in the southeastern corner of the state, and it's not putting it back.

Instead, crews are turning the stretch north of Elba in Winona County back in to a gravel road and connecting it with the only other section of unpaved highway in the state.

Work began last week, and when the conversion is finished in about a month, all 11 miles of Hwy. 74 between Elba and Weaver in Wabasha County will be a gravel road.

"We don't have the budget to pave over it," said MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty.

And the agency doesn't have enough time to keep fixing the flood-prone road, which it already shuts down at least twice a year for maintenance, he said.

"It keeps breaking apart," Dougherty said. "We are constantly having to do maintenance."

The section of Hwy. 74 north of Elba originally was gravel until MnDOT applied an asphalt surface between 1999 and 2001. The 4-mile segment was redone after widespread floods damaged the road in 2007. Another light layer of sealed blacktop with a special bonding agent was applied about five years ago. But that didn't stop the surface from deteriorating and becoming riddled with potholes, Dougherty said.

Wear and tear was not the problem. The road running through wetlands along the Whitewater River sees only about 75 vehicles a day. Most travelers on Hwy. 74 are locals trying to reach Hwy. 61 or nature lovers who come to watch and photographs birds and wildlife in the Whitewater Wildlife Management Area, Dougherty said.

The issue with Hwy. 74, Dougherty said, is largely due to the road base that sits atop soft topsoil and lots of water adjacent to the highway. As a result, the road base soaks up the water, and that exacerbates the crumbling of the sealed surface.

Some of those issues are present on the 7-mile gravel portion of Hwy. 74, but the effects are not as pronounced, Dougherty said.

"The portion that is gravel allows the water to come out of the road and eventually dissipate," he said. "But where it's sealed, it breaks up that surface much more."

Crews try to patch the pavement and smooth out the surface when rough spots appear, but "that has not been a real strong solution," Dougherty said.

So MnDOT has decided to put down rock and compact the surface until a better option can be found, he said.

New intercity bus line arrives

FlixBus, the low-cost intercity bus service that got its start in Germany, has added Minneapolis to its rapidly growing network of Midwest cities.

On Thursday, the company launched service between Chicago and Minneapolis, which includes stops in the Wisconsin cities of Hudson, Eau Claire, Madison and Janesville.

The company's bright green buses will depart at 9 a.m. Thursdays through Mondays from the lobby of the 4th Street North Parking Garage and Transit Station. The lobby is on N. 3rd Avenue between Washington Avenue and N. 5th Street. Buses will arrive in Chicago at 5:30 p.m.

Trips from Chicago will operate Fridays through Tuesdays, departing the Windy City at 8:45 a.m. and arriving in downtown Minneapolis at 5:10 p.m.

Fares to Chicago will start as low as $29.99, with trips to Eau Claire starting at $6.99.

