Another section of Hwy. 65 in the north metro closed early Friday and will remain shut down for the next week.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed the busy highway in both directions between 167th Avenue and 169th Avenue/Flamingo Drive in Ham Lake just after 1 a.m., and the it will remained closed until 11 p.m. July 26.

Crews will be replacing a culvert under the highway, MnDOT said.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during the closure, but other drivers will be detoured to Constance and Crosstown boulevards.

The new closure is in addition to one that already has both directions of Hwy. 65 closed between 187th Lane NE. and Viking Boulevard NE. between Ham Lake and East Bethel. That closure is in effect until July 31.

"Drivers who regularly use Hwy. 65, are encouraged to use an alternate route if possible, such as I-35W or Hwy. 47 to avoid congestion and delays," the agency said.

The two closures are part of a larger project on Hwy. 65 this summer in which MnDOT is repaving 16 miles of Hwy. 65 between Spring Lake Park and East Bethel, repairing bridges and installing cable median barriers.

In the east metro, westbound Hwy. 36 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between I-35E and I-35W for a repaving.



