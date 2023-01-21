MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Gopher 5

01-17-34-36-37

(one, seventeen, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $440,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

NORTH5

05-15-16-18-25

(five, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Pick 3

5-8-7

(five, eight, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000