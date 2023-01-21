MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Gopher 5
01-17-34-36-37
(one, seventeen, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $440,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
NORTH5
05-15-16-18-25
(five, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Pick 3
5-8-7
(five, eight, seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000
