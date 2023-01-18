MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

NORTH5

02-07-24-30-31

(two, seven, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $68,000

Pick 3

6-7-2

(six, seven, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000