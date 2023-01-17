MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Gopher 5
02-10-18-28-39
(two, ten, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $365,000
Lotto America
07-20-21-27-52, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2
(seven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, fifty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $34,220,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
NORTH5
08-16-18-24-25
(eight, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $59,000
Pick 3
5-8-9
(five, eight, nine)
Powerball
04-14-33-39-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $439,000,000
