MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Gopher 5

21-24-28-35-40

(twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $260,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

NORTH5

01-20-24-29-31

(one, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Pick 3

3-7-4

(three, seven, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000