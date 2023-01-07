MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Gopher 5

07-30-31-43-47

(seven, thirty, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $220,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 940,000,000

NORTH5

02-07-14-16-29

(two, seven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-nine)

Pick 3

7-1-9

(seven, one, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000