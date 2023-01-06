MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 940,000,000
NORTH5
10-11-20-26-31
(ten, eleven, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Pick 3
8-7-5
(eight, seven, five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
MN Lottery
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
