MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Gopher 5
06-08-22-39-45
(six, eight, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $175,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000
NORTH5
01-02-05-11-30
(one, two, five, eleven, thirty)
Pick 3
0-1-1
(zero, one, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 265,000,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Nation
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, a representative for the actor said Monday, and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Sports
Rose Parade avoids California rain as it welcomes New Year
Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year on a chilly but dry Monday as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California's siege of drenching storms.