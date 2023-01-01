MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
09-29-30-35-42, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 5
(nine, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, forty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $33,450,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000
NORTH5
02-03-14-19-29
(two, three, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
Pick 3
9-5-1
(nine, five, one)
Powerball
18-37-44-50-64, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty, sixty-four; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $265,000,000
Business After whopper of a stock market year, what should people do with their retirement accounts?
Business After whopper of a stock market year, what should people do with their retirement accounts?
Business After whopper of a stock market year, what should people do with their retirement accounts?
Business After whopper of a stock market year, what should people do with their retirement accounts?
