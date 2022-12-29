MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Gopher 5

02-28-33-38-43

(two, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000

NORTH5

09-12-18-22-28

(nine, twelve, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

Pick 3

9-1-1

(nine, one, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000