MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Gopher 5
02-28-33-38-43
(two, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000
NORTH5
09-12-18-22-28
(nine, twelve, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
Pick 3
9-1-1
(nine, one, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000
Nation
Family files missing persons report for Theophilus London
The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public's help, saying he hasn't been seen in months.
