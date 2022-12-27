MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Gopher 5

02-06-12-13-22

(two, six, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

Lotto America

04-11-26-49-51, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3

(four, eleven, twenty-six, forty-nine, fifty-one; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $32,180,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000

NORTH5

05-06-23-25-27

(five, six, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

Pick 3

6-5-2

(six, five, two)

Powerball

17-41-47-60-61, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3

(seventeen, forty-one, forty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $215,000,000