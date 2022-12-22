MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Gopher 5

10-13-21-36-46

(ten, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000

NORTH5

06-11-13-24-30

(six, eleven, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty)

Pick 3

4-0-0

(four, zero, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000