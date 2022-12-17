MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Gopher 5
16-22-38-42-46
(sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000
NORTH5
01-08-15-17-30
(one, eight, fifteen, seventeen, thirty)
Pick 3
3-7-3
(three, seven, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
Variety
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC's "This Week" — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas; Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif.; Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 response coordinator; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova.