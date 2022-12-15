MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Gopher 5
21-24-36-45-47
(twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-six, forty-five, forty-seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000
NORTH5
09-13-16-17-21
(nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one)
Pick 3
5-5-6
(five, five, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000
