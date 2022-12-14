MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000
NORTH5
04-08-17-23-24
(four, eight, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Pick 3
4-6-0
(four, six, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000
