MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Gopher 5
30-34-37-38-47
(thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1,445,000
Lotto America
02-19-22-47-48, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2
(two, nineteen, twenty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30,840,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000
NORTH5
01-02-05-23-27
(one, two, five, twenty-three, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
Pick 3
5-6-6
(five, six, six)
Powerball
06-28-44-59-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(six, twenty-eight, forty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $116,000,000
