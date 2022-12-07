Variety

Olivia Colman plays the manager of a movie theater in Sam Mendes' new film " Empire of Light." It's a cinema palace in a small town on England's south coast that is showing its age. The once grand establishment used to play films on multiple screens on multiple floors. The top floor even had a large ballroom area, a piano, a stately bar and booth-style seating next to large windows looking out onto the sea. Going to the movies here, you imagine, must have been an occasion worth dressing up for. But now it's just gathering dust and providing shelter to the local pigeons.