MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000

NORTH5

08-09-13-20-27

(eight, nine, thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $35,000

Pick 3

6-4-7

(six, four, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 89,000,000