MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Gopher 5
18-28-35-40-43
(eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,210,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000
NORTH5
09-20-22-25-31
(nine, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Pick 3
4-5-4
(four, five, four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000
