MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000
NORTH5
14-15-18-19-25
(fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five)
Pick 3
6-5-3
(six, five, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Probe into Golden Valley Police Department finds culture of racism, leads to officer departures
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Probe into Golden Valley Police Department finds culture of racism, leads to officer departures
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Probe into Golden Valley Police Department finds culture of racism, leads to officer departures
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Probe into Golden Valley Police Department finds culture of racism, leads to officer departures
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Sports
EXPLAINER: How will College Football Playoff expansion work?
The College Football Playoff will include 12 teams, starting with the 2024 season.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Variety
White House state dinner draws names from arts, fashion, biz
The first White House state dinner of President Joe Biden's administration drew big names Thursday from fashion, entertainment, politics and business who turned out to help celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron and the return of high-wattage D.C. social events after the pandemic.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were: