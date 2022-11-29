MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Gopher 5

02-03-14-18-20

(two, three, fourteen, eighteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $1,025,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000

NORTH5

05-10-17-22-28

(five, ten, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

Pick 3

4-6-6

(four, six, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000