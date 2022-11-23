MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Mega Millions
13-23-24-25-43, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3
(thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-three; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $284,000,000
NORTH5
01-09-12-14-29
(one, nine, twelve, fourteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
Pick 3
0-3-0
(zero, three, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000
Business
Researchers: AI in connected cars eased rush hour congestion
As millions of people travel the interstates this Thanksgiving, many will encounter patches of traffic at a standstill for no apparent reason — no construction or accident. Researchers say the problem is you.
Nation
Defense: Colorado gay club shooting suspect is nonbinary
The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is nonbinary, the suspect's defense team says in court filings.
Variety
