MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

13-23-24-25-43, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3

(thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-three; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $284,000,000

NORTH5

01-09-12-14-29

(one, nine, twelve, fourteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $35,000

Pick 3

0-3-0

(zero, three, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000