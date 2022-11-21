MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
NORTH5
03-09-12-14-26
(three, nine, twelve, fourteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
Pick 3
4-5-5
(four, five, five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
More From Variety
Business
Iger back on top in a Disney plot twist that few saw coming
Bob Iger, the enterprising entertainment executive who brought Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel under the Disney marquee and challenged the streaming dominance of Netflix, will replace his handpicked successor, CEO Bob Chapek, whose two-year tenure has been marked by clashes, missteps and a weakening financial performance.
Sports
FIFA blocks 'Love' detail on Belgium's World Cup jersey
FIFA has denied Belgium's request to wear team jerseys with a "Love" label at the World Cup in Qatar because of a commercial link to a rave festival.
Business
Proposed merger of two publishing giants is officially over
Simon & Schuster's corporate parent has officially ended the agreement for Penguin Random House to purchase the publisher, a proposed sale a federal judge already had blocked last month.
Business
New York issues first licenses for legal pot dispensaries
New York issued its first 36 cannabis dispensary licenses on Monday, taking a monumental step in establishing a legal — and lucrative — marketplace for recreational marijuana.
Variety
Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip
President Joe Biden continued a 75-year tradition Monday and pardoned a pair of Thanksgiving turkeys named after his favorite flavor of ice cream while cracking jokes about his political party's better-than-expected performance in this month's midterm elections.