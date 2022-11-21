MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

NORTH5

03-09-12-14-26

(three, nine, twelve, fourteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

Pick 3

4-5-5

(four, five, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000