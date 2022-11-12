MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Gopher 5
05-10-29-35-47
(five, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $545,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000
NORTH5
13-14-16-22-23
(thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
Pick 3
9-3-8
(nine, three, eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000
