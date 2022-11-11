MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000
NORTH5
01-03-09-16-20
(one, three, nine, sixteen, twenty)
Pick 3
5-2-4
(five, two, four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000
