MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Gopher 5

18-24-31-42-45

(eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-two, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $505,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000

NORTH5

05-06-09-10-15

(five, six, nine, ten, fifteen)

Pick 3

9-2-0

(nine, two, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000