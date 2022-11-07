MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000
NORTH5
17-19-24-26-30
(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty)
Pick 3
8-7-2
(eight, seven, two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another.
Music
6 songs that highlight Mimi Parker's contributions as a singer in Low
The band's co-founder, who died of cancer over the weekend, sometimes went it alone on vocals to great effect.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were: