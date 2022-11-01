MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000
NORTH5
09-11-17-18-27
(nine, eleven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $53,000
Pick 3
4-9-7
(four, nine, seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,200,000,000
