MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000

NORTH5

01-06-07-10-31

(one, six, seven, ten, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $38,000

Pick 3

2-8-3

(two, eight, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,000,000,000