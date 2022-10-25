MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000
NORTH5
03-09-14-18-26
(three, nine, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-six)
Pick 3
9-1-1
(nine, one, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 680,000,000
MN Lottery
