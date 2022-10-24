MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Gopher 5
02-10-14-35-44
(two, ten, fourteen, thirty-five, forty-four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000
NORTH5
03-26-28-30-31
(three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one)
Pick 3
4-1-6
(four, one, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 610,000,000
World
Australia to reveal economic plan for deteriorating outlook
Australia's new government on Tuesday will propose an economic plan to steer the nation through rising inflation and interest rates while reigning in debt.
