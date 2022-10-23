MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000
NORTH5
10-12-13-23-31
(ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)
Pick 3
3-4-1
(three, four, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 610,000,000
MN Lottery
